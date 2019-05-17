LABOR: How your candidates answered the tough questions

LABOR'S Wide Bay hope has denied his run for office was motivated by his public feud with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

Jason Scanes, a decorated war veteran, said his ongoing conflict with Mr Dutton over bringing his Afghani translator to Australia had not distracted him from his campaign.

As a Maryborough local, Mr Scanes said Labor was fully committed to the future of the Fraser Coast.

This is despite Labor making few promises for Wide Bay during the election, and nothing specific for the Fraser Coast.

"We're not in power and the budget hasn't been released yet," Mr Scanes said.

He said Labor had made "small promises" in other parts of the electorate, including

more than $90,000 for Kilkivan Veterans and Community Men's Shed, $175,000 to upgrade facilities for the Noosa Lions Football Club and $150,000 to support emergency housing in Gympie.

Pascoe won't rule out union links

HINKLER Labor candidate Richard Pascoe has not ruled out whether his ties to a prominent union would influence his activities as the region's MP.

Mr Pascoe, a Bundaberg-based organiser with the Independent Education Union, was repeatedly asked how much of a role his stance in the union would play in his decision-making were he elected.

He was also asked how he would ensure Hervey Bay would get the same representation as other towns in the Hinkler region, including his home town of Bundaberg.

He did not specifically address these questions, instead opting to spruik the Labor party's values.

"I am proud to be part of a team that will deliver better schools and hospitals for our region. A Labor team that will deliver real action on climate change. A team that puts fairness at the forefront when making policy decisions and a team that is on the side of workers who just want a fair deal," he said.

Mr Pascoe said he would put the "community at the centre of everything" and would "work constructively to ensure we get the best deal for Hinkler".