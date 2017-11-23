Labor to introduce four new taxes if elected

LABOR will introduce four new taxes should they be re-elected. But Treasurer Curtis Pitt maintains fewer than 1% of taxpayers will be affected.
Two days before the election Mr Pitt said a Labor government would target gambling agencies based overseas as well as increasing the luxury car tax, foreign acquirer duty and introduce a new land tax category.
Mr Pitt said the new gambling tax would not impact newsagencies or Tatts Group wagering arrangements, instead targeting agencies set up overseas like Lottoland.
A new land tax category would cover 850 large properties worth above $10 million at a rate of 2.25 per cent for individuals and 2.5 per cent for trusts, companies or absentee landholders. The tax will not include farms.
The luxury car tax would increase $2 per $100 of dutiable value for new cars sold for more than $100,000.
Transfer duty surcharge would increase from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for foreign buyers.