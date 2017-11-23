Labor to introduce four new taxes if elected

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

LABOR will introduce four new taxes should they be re-elected. But Treasurer Curtis Pitt maintains fewer than 1% of taxpayers will be affected.

Two days before the election Mr Pitt said a Labor government would target gambling agencies based overseas as well as increasing the luxury car tax, foreign acquirer duty and introduce a new land tax category.

Mr Pitt said the new gambling tax would not impact newsagencies or Tatts Group wagering arrangements, instead targeting agencies set up overseas like Lottoland.

A new land tax category would cover 850 large properties worth above $10 million at a rate of 2.25 per cent for individuals and 2.5 per cent for trusts, companies or absentee landholders. The tax will not include farms.

The luxury car tax would increase $2 per $100 of dutiable value for new cars sold for more than $100,000.

Transfer duty surcharge would increase from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for foreign buyers.