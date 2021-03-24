Menu
NSW Labor MP Trish Doyle has used parliamentary privilege to allege a NSW government MP raped a sex worker.
Politics

Labor member accuses NSW MP of rape

by James O’Doherty and Anna Caldwell
24th Mar 2021 5:34 PM
Ms Doyle took to the floor of parliament to make the allegation shortly after 5.30pm.

She told parliament a sex worker contacted her to report she was raped in the Blue Mountains.

Ms Doyle said the woman had responded to an advertisement on a personals classifieds site seeking a specific sex service.

"She had been clear with her client from the outset about what she was willing to do with him, and what she was unwilling to do.

"She tells me that she made herself clear that she was not willing to have penetrative sex with him," Ms Doyle said.

"However, towards the end, the man moved around behind her and assaulted her in a way she had not consented to.

"This fear hurt and anger is not something any woman should be made to feel, but it is all the worse that this man who raped her is a government member of this chamber.

"His power and his privileged position as a civic leader make that fear, anger and hurt all the worse."

Ms Doyle said she was contacted 18 months ago by a sex worker "who had recently been assaulted in my electorate".

Ms Doyle said the woman initially didn't want to make a formal complaint to police as "she did not trust the processes available".

However the MP said that following assistance from the Sex Workers Outreach Project, the woman decided to come forward.

"She has made such a report and then inquiries are underway," Ms Doyle said.

