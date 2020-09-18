Menu
Oasis contract
Politics

Labor picks minister’s replacement in marginal seat

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 6:39 PM
Townsville councillor Les Walker has won Labor preselection in the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra.

Cr Walker, who hails from the party's Right Faction, went up against Simon Mitchell from the Left.It is understood there was overwhelming support for Cr Walker on the ground.

It comes after government minister Coralee O'Rourke, who has held the Townsville seat since 2015, announced she was quitting politics.

She has since revealed she wants to concentrate on her health.

The preselection was held via an online ballot which closed this afternoon.

More to come

 

Les Walker
Les Walker

 

Coralee O’Rourke
Coralee O’Rourke

 

 

 

 

 

