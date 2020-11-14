Labor plan v Regional Deal: Funding difference revealed

The State Government has clarified what Hervey Bay will get from the Wide Bay Regional Recovery Plan and their views on the Hinkler Regional Deal. Photo: File

The State Government has clarified what Hervey Bay will get from the Wide Bay Regional Recovery Plan and their views on the Hinkler Regional Deal. Photo: File

LABOR’S economic plan for Queensland includes two projects for the Hervey Bay electorate.

The State Government was quizzed on the amount of money destined for the city after it and Hervey Bay’s MP elect pointed to the Wide Bay Regional Recovery Action Plan as evidence of local investment and in defence of the party’s decision not to sign on to the Hinkler Regional Deal.

It comes after Hervey Bay MP elect Adrian Tantari said he would support the Hinkler Deal, only to later say he would not, saying had confused the deal with the WBRRP.

The Chronicle asked the State Government to identify the projects which would go ahead specifically in the Hervey Bay electorate under the WBRRP.

A government spokesman responded saying “the plan identifies projects such as funding to start work on a $39.6 million acute mental health facility in Hervey Bay and a new $3 million Uraween Ambulance Station to service the entire region, including Hervey Bay.”

In comparison the Hinkler Deal includes funding for five projects for Hervey Bay - the Torbanlea Pialba Road upgrade, Fraser Coast Hospice, Hervey Bay City Centre Redevelopment, Urraween to Boundary Road Extension and Hervey Bay Airport Redevelopment.

Given the Hinkler deal includes agreements of funding for no less than five projects for the Hervey Bay electorate, the State Government was again asked why it and the incoming member for Hervey Bay believed the current plan was sufficient and there was not a reason for the deal to be signed.

The spokesman responded “The Government will not support a special deal designed for a specific federal electorate.”

Federal MP for Hinkler Keith Pitt has also voiced his opinion on the regional deal.