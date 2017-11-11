Menu
Labor promises $10m to M'boro school if party re-elected

CHEQUE THIS: Labor Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders makes a $10 million election pledge for Maryborough High School to Leeanne McIndoe, president of Maryborough High School P&C. Alistair Brightman
Annie Perets
by

MARYBOROUGH State High School will be granted $10 million for refurbishment works if the Palaszczuk Government is re-elected.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders made the election promise yesterday, saying the school "badly needed" a makeover to cater for growing student numbers.

He said the money would address the school's safety issues, starting with the road crossing which connects campuses.

"One of the safety issues that concerns me is the students going from one campus to another," Mr Saunders said.

"The investment in this school will benefit the students of Maryborough for years to come."

The school's Parents and Citizens president Leeanne McIndoe said the need for an upgrade had been talked about at the school for years.

"There is certainly a need for new infrastructure and refurbishment," Ms McIndoe said.

FOLLOW MORE FRASER COAST ELECTION STORIES HERE

"When you invest in education and the next generation, there will always be positive outcomes."

She said it would be a "great relief" to finally have the road crossing fixed.

The school, which was built in 1936, will soon have a $4.5 million performing arts hall constructed, which is separate from the $10 million promise.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

