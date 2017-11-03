Labor promises to boost jobs program on Fraser Coast

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Palaszczuk Government has promised to extend its Skilling for Queenslanders for Work program, which it says has already directly led to 773 people in the Wide Bay region getting a job.



By 2020-21, the Government's $420 million investment in Skilling Queenslanders for Work will support more than 50,000 jobseekers, according to a statement from the State Government yesterday.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said Skilling Queenslanders for Work had been axed by the LNP on a whim.



"Only a Palaszczuk Government will fund the skills and training vital to getting people into the workforce," he said.



"Only a Palaszczuk Government thinks it makes sense to train job seekers, and provide nationally-recognised qualifications, while they work on projects that benefit the community.



"Only a Palaszczuk Government will deliver an even stronger Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, delivering real results where they are needed most."



Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said Tim Nicholls' axing of the successful program just didn't make sense.



"The LNP axed this program even though a Deloitte report showed an economic return from the program of $8 for every $1 spent," he said.



"Since we reintroduced the program, we have invested in 942 projects worth more than $158 million.



"That's because we know Skilling Queenslanders for Work plays a critical role in increasing workforce participation by providing work opportunities for disadvantaged Queenslanders."





