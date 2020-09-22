Labor still tight lipped on candidate for Hervey Bay

LABOR is still silent on its pick for Hervey Bay and why it has taken so long to field a candidate.

The Chronicle understands Jason Scanes is no longer interested in the seat and it will ultimately be Adrian Tantari.

However, despite contacting the Queensland Labor's headquarters five times since Friday and repeated assurances a response is on the way, there is still no official word on who the party is endorsing.

A response is expected later today.

This is Labor's first chance to pit a candidate against an LNP rival who isn't the incumbent in four terms as Ted Sorensen is retiring.

Sorensen took the seat from Labor MP Andrew McNamara.