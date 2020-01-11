Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4.
Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4. Mike Knott
Politics

Labor urges bushfire tribute in parliament

by Steven Trask
11th Jan 2020 11:15 AM

THE first parliamentary sitting of 2020 should be dedicated to thanking firefighters and mourning victims of Australia's national bushfire crisis, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says.

Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4.

He also said Labor would work with the federal government to facilitate any new legislation needed for bushfire recovery efforts.

"When parliament resumes on the 4th of February we can't just do business as usual," he told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

"It would be appropriate, as I have written to the prime minister, that the first and indeed only item of business on that first sitting day would be a motion of condolence, acknowledging the loss of life, those who have been injured and those who have lost properties and everything that they own."

Labor's shadow cabinet had agreed on Thursday to help pass any new legislation dealing with bushfire recovery and reconstruction, Mr Albanese said.

"We will facilitate the passage of that on the first week if any legislation is necessary, and I have asked the prime minister for advice on that."

More Stories

Show More
anthony albanese bushfires federal labor fires labor seniors-news

Just In

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87

    Grease heart-throb dies at 87
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM
    Parkway set up fire GoFundMe

    Parkway set up fire GoFundMe
    • 11th Jan 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DONATIONS: Runners rally for fire-affected towns

        premium_icon DONATIONS: Runners rally for fire-affected towns

        News Parkrun took on a special meaning as runners donated to the Red Cross

        • 11th Jan 2020 11:21 AM
        Most of Queensland set to see rain

        premium_icon Most of Queensland set to see rain

        News The Sunshine State will be anything but in the coming days, with some areas set to...

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.

        Open-door policy in plan to combat council secrecy

        premium_icon Open-door policy in plan to combat council secrecy

        News EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s about the public’s right to know’