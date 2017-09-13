Labor vows to take on Ted at State election

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed Labor will be targeting the seat of Hervey Bay, which is currently held by the LNP's Ted Sorensen, ahead of the State election.



The seat is being contested on behalf of the ALP by Adrian Tantari.



"Let me be upfront here, Labor used to hold this seat of Hervey Bay, it would be wonderful to see Adrian, who is our candidate, hold this seat for the people of Hervey Bay," Ms Palaszczuk said.



"Of course we'll be working incredibly hard and I think the community of Hervey Bay can see my government's commitment to this region."



The Premier made the comments at the announcement of the second stage of the upgrade of Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department.



"Forty four million dollars invested right here in the heart of Hervey Bay for families living in Hervey Bay."



Ms Palaszczuk also criticised a billboard from Mr Sorensen claiming credit for the upgrade of the hospital.



But the Hervey Bay member hit back at the Premier's comments, saying that he had been fighting for an upgrade of the emergency department in Hervey Bay for almost a decade.



"Detailed planning and preparing of a funding bid for a substantial development in emergency services at Hervey Bay Hospital happened in the LNP's final year," he said.



"Once again we see Labor trying to rewrite history and take credit for other people's hard work."



Mr Sorensen said he would continue to provide strong representation for the community.



"I have seen a lot of fluff and staged media events this week from this risk-averse Premier, who has finally worked out where the Fraser Coast is after nearly three years, but I haven't seen much else, except for the odd selfie here and there.



"Hopefully she swans out of here as quickly as she swanned in.



"My focus is on continuing to provide strong representation for my local community and winning votes for the LNP.



"I know that the Queensland Labor Party, along with their union paymasters, will run a massive scare campaign in my electorate because they have no record to run on."

