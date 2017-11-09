Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Labor's $150m promise to get Qld trains back on track

A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich.
A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich. Courier Mail
Geoff Egan
by

LABOR has promised a $150million project to get Maryborough industry back on track.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today announce work to repair problematic Indian-built New Generation Rollingstock would be carried out in Maryborough.

The $150million announcement is in addition to the $70million in rail projects Ms Palaszczuk announced in September.

The trains are currently being built in India and have been plagued with problems. There have been issues with braking, drivers' sightlines, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning.

Ms Palaszczuk said her government was committed to bringing the work to Maryborough.

"When he was Campbell Newman's Treasurer, Tim Nicholls signed the contract for these new trains to be built in India and for jobs to go overseas, but under Labor these trains will be fixed in Queensland by Queenslanders," she said.

"We'll require that this work is done in Maryborough because my government believes that jobs should stay in Queensland and not go overseas, that's why we introduced our Buy Queensland policy."

The LNP has rejected the claims the former government was responsible for the problems with the trains.

LNP transport spokesman Andrew Powell has previously said Downer withdrew from the new train tender process when Ms Palaszczuk was Transport Minister.

"The Premier well knows that there was no Australian company bidding for the NGR contract when, through an independent tender process, the Department of Transport awarded the contract to Bombardier," he said.

"She knows this and yet still lies to Queenslanders to protect her own job - it's disgusting."

Ms Palaszczuk said Downer had already hired 20 new local workers.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the announcement was a shot in the arm for Maryborough and would boost confidence in the region.

"Maryborough is a proud rail town and the Palaszczuk Government is bringing the rail industry back to this region," he said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad said the cost of modifications would be met through the existing program budget.

"We've been working hard to resolve the issues with the NGR trains and today is another milestone," she said.

"Downer wants to do this work in Maryborough and a re-elected Palaszczuk Government will make sure that happens."

Ms Trad said that an open-book audit would be required to ensure value for money for the taxpayers.

Topics:  bruce saunders downer labor maryborough new generation rollingstock politics qldelection2017

The Sunshine Coast Daily

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

In the midst of the outburst, the would-be victim armed himself with knives and filled cans with petrol in his room.

Fraser Coast council accused of charging 'fake fees'

Hervey Bay’s Jeanette Maynes has been funded for last year’s backflow fee, but says there is more to come.

A Hervey Bay woman says millions could be owing to ratepayers.

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

OUTSPOKEN: Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq says bariatric surgery should be available in Gladstone and in the public health system.

Top surgeon calls on changes to health system

More wet weather is predicted

Chloe Purser has her eyes to the sky for another rainy day on the Fraser Coast.

Cooler weather has been a welcome addition on the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners