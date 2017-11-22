Labors Cuts Express makes quick stop in Bay

ON THE ROAD: MPs Mark Ryan, Cameron Dick, Yvette D'ath and Leeanne Enoch with Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari (front) and the Cuts Express in the background.

ON THE ROAD: MPs Mark Ryan, Cameron Dick, Yvette D'ath and Leeanne Enoch with Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari (front) and the Cuts Express in the background. Blake Antrobus

UNDER the cover of darkness, Labor's Cuts Express rolled into Hervey Bay on their first stop of their Queensland tour.

The bus, which features cutouts of former Premier Campbell Newman and State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and warning of "more cuts" under an LNP government, will target about 50 electorates in the final week of the campaign.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

Ministers Mark Ryan, Leeanne Enoch, Cameron Dick and Yvette D'ath spent the first night of the tour visiting frontline staff at the Hervey Bay Hospital on Tuesday.

"We've stopped here at Hervey Bay to thank our hard working staff on night shift... for the work they do," Mr Dick said.

"We're working long days to make sure we get from Brisbane to Cairns to remind Queenslanders of the savage cuts Tim Nicholls implemented when he was Treasurer in Campbell Newman's government."

In line with their promise to employ new nurses across the state, Mr Dick said they would be funding more staff as the new emergency department finishes construction.