Labor’s silence deafening as party fails to field Bay candidate

LESS than six weeks out from the state election Labor is yet to officially endorse a Hervey Bay candidate.

This is despite past contender Adrian Tantari announcing his intention to run as far back as December and declaring thousands of dollars on the ECQ gift register.

The Chronicle understands many in the party had been holding out hope Fraser Coast George Seymour would put is hand up but he made it clear he was happy in his current role and did not want to travel back and forth to Brisbane after the birth of his son.

Labor’s former federal candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes has also been hotly tipped to stand for the Hervey Bay seat but he has neither confirmed or denied these rumours.

It’s understood the local party membership is split over whether it should be Mr Scanes or Mr Tantari.

When the Chronicle approached the premier’s office about whether she had endorsed a candidate for Hervey Bay, a spokesman responded by simply saying it was a “matter for the party”.

The Labor Party’s head office in Brisbane has also been contacted but a response has not been received.