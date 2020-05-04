EDITOR'S MESSAGE: Celebrating Coast workers, supporting jobs

Fraser Coast Jobs provides a free platform for jobseekers to promote their skills to prospective employers and companies to list their vacancies.

Fraser Coast Jobs provides a free platform for jobseekers to promote their skills to prospective employers and companies to list their vacancies.

Dear readers

On this Labour Day we salute the workers of the Fraser Coast.

We express gratitude and admiration to everyone on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

We stand with those who are out of work, have had to close their doors or are just hanging in there and we recognise the incredible innovation of many local businesses who have adapted in different ways in these extraordinary times.

We believe that together, we can get the Fraser Coast working again. We continue to make inroads with our #FCJobs campaign. You can catch up on the latest here:

We thank you for continuing to support local journalism.

Here's some great stories from local workplaces which you might have missed in recent days.

1. BOOM: $60M artillery shell plant build begins

2. CELEBRATION: M'boro foundry breaking new ground

3. Family empire bucking business trend

4. MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel's return to former glory

5. Singing Dominos driver delivering more than pizza

6. WANTED: 100 subbies as development delivers work

7. New-look bakery feeling on top of Bay

8. Teen gets chance at dream job despite tough market

Wishing you a safe and happy rest of shift today and/or return to work tomorrow.

Jessica Grewal

Editor