LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed today

All the stores we know are open and closed today

Food and drink

Coffee Club- Open

Bean Beat - Open for coffee and cake

Address: 2/267A Charlton Esplanade, Pialba QLD 4655

Zarraffa's - Open

Bay Plaza Shopping Centre, Shop 9, 27 Torquay Rd, Pialba QLD 4655

Happy Days Diner Maryborough - Closed

Eat at Dan and Steph's - Closed

Miss Cocoas Coffee Hervey Bay - Open

Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee Maryborough - Closed

Alowushus Delicious Maryborough - Open

32-244 Adelaide St, Maryborough QLD 4650

Shopping

Stocklands Hervey Bay - Closed

Pialba Place - Closed

All Coles - Closed

All Woolworths - Closed

Dan Murphy's - Open

Address: 155 Boat Harbour Dr, Urraween QLD 4655

Address: 34 Ellena St, Maryborough QLD 4650

IGA Fraser Shores - Open

Fraser Shores Shopping Centre, 81 Boat Harbour Dr. (0.28 mi)

Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655

IGA Hervey Bay Airport - Open

Shop 6, 3 William Dean Avenue (4.41 mi)

Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655

IGA Maryborough - Open

368 Alice St, Maryborough QLD 4650

Entertainment

Boat Club Cinema - Open

Big Screens Hervey Bay - Open

@ Cinemas Maryborough - Open

Have we missed somewhere?

Let us know what you know is open on Facebook or at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au