LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

A COMPELLING PowerPoint presentation showcasing everything that's great on the Fraser Coast has won Hervey Bay's Local Ambulance Committee the rights to host the prestigious LAC State Conference in Hervey Bay this month.

Hervey Bay LAC president Ian Farrell said Fraser Coast Opportunities had helped prepare the successful submission to host the event, which will bring about 300 delegates from around Queensland to Hervey Bay from August 25-27.

He said members of all the LAC committees were made up of volunteers who take an active interest in supporting their region's ambulance services through fundraising and safety awareness initiatives.

With the theme being "Working together to save lives", one such initiative the Hervey Bay contingent will share is how they have kept the annual Goods Wheel spinning in Scarness Park at Christmas time for more than 55 years.

Proceeds from the wheel has provided vital auxiliary patient care equipment for Hervey Bay's QAS including defibrillators, CPR training manikins, computers, Toughbooks, 55multi-purpose Leatherman tools and mostrecently a Hover Mat and Hover Jack stretcher valued at more than $10,000 to assist in transporting bariatric (obese) patients.

"It's great for all the LACs to meet each other and liaise with the QAS and voice any concerns with them, learn new techniques and see how other LACs fundraise," Mr Farrell said.

"We will show them how we run our wheel at the Scarness foreshore every Christmas and that might give another committee and idea of how to do something like that."

Mr Farrell said the committee would also support local business through the conference, which is only held every two years.

"The PowerPoint presentation showed why they should all come to Hervey Bay, with Whale Watching and Fraser Island at our doorstep," he said.

"A lot of them will come for the conference and also stay on in Hervey Bay and have a holiday at the same time.

"Our new conference shirts will also feature images from local photographers and will be made in Hervey Bay."

The delegates will gather for a welcome function at the Hervey Bay Community Centre on the Friday night, followed by the conference and an awards dinner at the Beach House Hotel on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of also celebrating 125 years of the QAS, the public is invited to go along to Scarness Park on Saturday and Sunday where basic CPR training will be held all day and two historic ambulances will be on display.

A disaster management bus will also be on display at Scarness Park on Saturday for the public to have a look through.