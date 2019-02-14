Neale ready for Lions leadership

Lachie Neale says he is ready to step straight into an official leadership role at Brisbane and insists that despite being full of cubs, the Lions are stocked with on-field leaders.

Neale has yet to kick a ball in anger for his new club but has already stamped himself as a senior player and is expected to be part of a new-look leadership group.

With former captain Dayne Beams' departure to Collingwood, the Lions will have one of the youngest leadership groups in the competition.

There is unlikely to be any change at the top with Dayne Zorko, who assumed captaincy when Beams stepped-away mid-season, taking the reins full time with Harris Andrews as his deputy.

Neale, who will be one of several new faces in the group, says he would gladly accept an official title but baulked at suggestions the experience he gained as a leader at Fremantle was needed to fill the void left by Beams' departure.

"I think we have a pretty widespread group of leaders, not just the guys who will be in the group but the guys below that as well and guys coming through that have showed a lot of leadership,'' he said.

"I don't feel in any way more important or more inclined to step up and fill that vacuum because I don't feel there is a vacuum to be honest.

"I will just continue to lead the way I do and won't change anything. There is a lot of guys who can provide leadership and everyone will step up to fill that.''

Brisbane recruits Marcus Adams and Lachie Neale.

However, he accepts the responsibility of filling the hole in the midfield left by one of the premier midfielders in the competition.

"I have come here because I think I can help the club and I feel like it is my job to play really well every week,'' he said.

"But I felt that at Freo as well, I am a pretty harsh critic of myself so I will know if I am not doing my role.''

The 25-year-old said he settled into his new club and city and was excited about the future.

"It has been quite easy really, the club made it a pretty smooth transition and I already feel at home,'' he said.

"I feel the group is heading in the right direction and everyone has bought in which helps as well because it would have been pretty flattening if I came over and the boys were half-heartedly having a crack and what not, so that has made it more enjoyable as well.

"Everyone is on the same page and trying to get better.''

