Lack of female council candidates baffles former mayors

Linda and Mel Harris from Tiaro. Former Tiaro mayor Linda Harris said it was hard to know why there were so few female candidates for the upcoming council election.

TWO of the Fraser Coast’s former mayors have weighed in on the lack of female candidates at the upcoming council election.

Linda Harris, former mayor of Tiaro and Barb Hovard, former Maryborough mayor, both said it was hard to know why there were only four women among the 23 candidates that had so far nominated to run in the upcoming council election.

Only one woman, Anne Maddern, was elected to council at the last election.

Both Ms Harris and Ms Hovard said social media scrutiny could be a major concern for women who were considering putting their hands up.

“It’s a decision women have to make in their own right,” Ms Harris said.

“It’s a great opportunity for women to step forward to support the community as a whole.”



Ms Harris said committing to a campaign was a big decision for anyone to make.

Ms Hovard said women were capable leaders.

“I would like to see more women nominating for council, it just provides that balance,” Ms Hovard said.

“I think you need that balance between men and women, we just have a different way of looking at things.”

Ms Hovard said committing to a council run was a lot to take on and it required resilience and not being overly sensitive to what might be said during the campaign.

She said there were some great men currently serving on the council and there were many women who could contribute to making the community a better place.