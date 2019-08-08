Ladies are leading the way in sport on the Fraser Coast

LEGENDARY: Beth Mooney of Australia celebrates her 50 during the England v Australia 1st Vitality Women's IT20 match at Cloudfm County Ground on July 26 in Chelmsford, England.

SPORT: Our international female sporting competitors are putting the Fraser Coast on the map.

Let's acknowledge the sportswomen who are currently excelling on different sporting stages around the world.

My top five have lived or are still residing on the Fraser Coast.

They are in no particular order.

1. Beth Mooney

Outstanding performances in the Women's Big Bash League, Women's National Cricket League and for the green and gold earned Beth Mooney one of the highest honours in Australian cricket.

Mooney played her junior cricket for Hervey Bay's Cavaliers and went to school at Xavier Catholic College.

She has gone on to cement her place in the Australian international line-up.

2. Brandi Alberts

Brandi is from Hervey Bay.

She is a rising star of Triathlon with podium finishes at triathlon and duathlon World Championship events.

She has represented Queensland at Triathlon and Road Cycling Championships, and has been awarded Junior Sportsman of the Year, Junior Female Sportsman of the Year, Triathlete of the Year, and Indigenous Sportsperson of the Year.

Brandi is currently pursuing her dream of becoming a professional triathlete.

Brandi Alberts. Alistair Brightman

3. Teya Rufus

Now 13, Teya is aiming to finish first in the sport she has been competing in since she was three years old, riding a tiny bike she could only climb onto with the help of a ramp.

She has been recognised for her outstanding achievements, including being named the Fraser Coast's Junior Sports Person of the Year last year.

Ranked as high as number three in the world in her age division, she has recently returned from the World BMX championships in Belgium.

Maryborough BMX Club member Teya Rufus Cody Fox

4. Peta Spencer

The Star of the Sea teacher donned the green and gold jersey to represent Australia in the 2019 World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain.

Spencer has travelled extensively throughout Queensland representing various clubs and teams and playing interstate.

She has just returned home with a silver medal after Australia finished second in Barcelona.

Star of the Sea primary school teacher Peta Spencer won silver at the World Roller Games in Barcelona. Alistair Brightman

5. Keira Stephens

The England-born athlete is a regional representative on the netball court, but it is in the pool where the Fraser Coast swim sensation truly shines.

One of the younger swimmers on the Australian team, Stephens (S10) made her Dolphins debut at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Cairns.

Competing at her first international event, the Fraser Coast swimmer took home a silver medal in the Women's 100m Breaststroke (SB9).

Selected on her second Dolphins team this year, Stephens will compete at her first World Para Swimming Championships when the team travels to London in September.

Swimmer Keira Stephens. Alistair Brightman

