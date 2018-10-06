Ladies bowl over competition

MILESTONE: Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section will compete at the state titles in Tweed Heads in November. BACK (from left): Judi Cotton, Pam Smith, Betty Humphries, Pauline Rose and Wendy Jamieson. MIDDLE (from left): Cheryl McMillan, Jean Robinson, Margaret Spence, Marijke Tinley, Marj Johnson, Ann Walker and Lorraine Greenhalgh. FRONT: Jacinta Weier.

FOR the first time in five years, the Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section has progressed to the state titles.

The team will head to Tweed Heads Bowls Club in November where they will practice on the Friday and compete in a round robin on the Saturday and Sunday morning.

Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section president Cheryl McMillan said there were nine ladies competing this year who made it to the state titles in 2013.

"The eldest lady playing pennants is 85," Mrs McMillan said.

"She's a bit of a milestone.

"It's been her wish to still play pennants and represent a club at 85.

"We have a young lady, 20 years old, who plays with us.

"She also plays in the under 25s.

I'm very confident, we have good bowlers and our teams are compatible.

"We are very proud to be going to represent our Hervey Bay Club.

"We love to go down there with our whale on our back and advertise that we are from Hervey Bay and we love it."

The state titles will be the last game for Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section team member Jacinta Weier, 20, who will move to the Gold Coast next week to join the Broadbeach team.

"The people here have been lovely to me and I've loved every bit of it," Miss Weier said.

"My family is moving down to the Gold Coast in October, hopefully on to bigger and better things.

"I want to play for Australia, so I've got to be where the competition is."

The Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section is self-funding the four-day trip to Tweed Heads, and is looking for donations or sponsorship.

If you can help, phone 4128 1093.