Ladies have VIEW to change children’s lives

These lovely ladies from Hervey Bay VIEW Club love the friendship the club provides, but they also relish in being able to help underprivileged children through their fundraising effort for The Smith Family charity.

These lovely ladies from Hervey Bay VIEW Club love the friendship the club provides, but they also relish in being able to help underprivileged children through their fundraising effort for The Smith Family charity.

THERE are three very good reasons why about 50 local ladies decided to become members of the Hervey Bay VIEW Club.

The Voice, Interests and Education of Women club, which started in 1995, provides an opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged children, around Australia and the Fraser Coast, through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family.

Hervey Bay's Bev Cornwell said joining the club in 2005 had changed her life.

"We offer friendship and so many of our members get a lot out of it because it's like bonding, it's a great place to meet friends," Mrs Cornwell said.

"It could be a wife that has lost her husband and wants to join.

"We always have a lot of fun together."

Mrs Cornwell said a heavy focus was placed on raising funds for The Smith Family Appeal, with about $4000 raised each year through luncheons, raffles, trading tables and more.

All VIEW Clubs are under the Smith Family umbrella.

In 2018, over 48,000 children across Australia were recipients of a Smith Family Learning for Life sponsorship through all the clubs fundraising efforts.

Hervey Bay View Club sponsors three Learning for Life students and has just taken on a fourth.

"We sponsor three students … two boys aged nine and 10 and an eight-year-old girl and taking on a fourth," Mrs Cornwell said.

"Our club spent $1,000 just on Joyspreaders - uniforms, shoes, books, sport, arts and mentoring.

"It makes us feel good that we've been able to take on a fourth child and as we get more members' we may be able to take on more.

"There's so much doom and gloom in the world today and to be able to give joy to kids and to make it happy for them and have them go to school with pride is wonderful."

To find out more, phone Mrs Cornwell on 4128 2692.