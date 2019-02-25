Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

KEEN: Lennox Head resident Billy Vincent is one of the new brides and grooms joining TV series Married at First Sight this week.

KEEN: Lennox Head resident Billy Vincent is one of the new brides and grooms joining TV series Married at First Sight this week.

REALITY TV series Married at First Sight (MAFS) is about to get a lot more interesting, with new brides and grooms going into the experiment tonight. And one of them is a Northern Rivers resident.

Billy Vincent, 29, is a personal trainer and model from Lennox Head.

Ahead of his TV debut, Vincent was excited to be part of a 'world first' as new people will 'marry' half way during this year's season.

Vincent grew up in Merimbula, in NSW south, raised by a single mum.

"I had a beautiful childhood down there, and I went to University in Armadale," he said.

"I spent a lot of time in this area while I was at Uni, and then I decided to study at Kingscliff TAFE a Certificate IV in Fitness to become a personal trainer."

"I went to Uni to do a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in acting and and directing, but that didn't really interested me. Being in the limelight and acting wasn't up my alley," he explained.

Vincent still works at Quattro Restaurant in Lennox Head as a waiter and barista. Before that he spent a couple of years working as a personal trainer at Anytine Fitness in Goonellabah.

"In between those jobs, I spent a year in Merimbula with my mum, who is now in remission from cancer," he said.

He moved back to the Northern Rivers only two weeks before going into MAFS.

Vincent said he still is not interested in a career in acting, and went into MAFS was looking for love.

"I'm somebody that suffers from anxiety and depression but I love to put myself into uncomfortable situations and I haven't really wanted one episode of the show before I went in, but it was right up my alley t get married: I am 29 and I haven't really had a meaningful relationship in the past," he said.

"I thought: It's not the most comfortable way to find someone but what the hell, why not Billy? It's the perfect time, you just moved back to this area, you don't really have any ties, why not start up something beautiful in the most uncomfortable way possible?"

Manscapes 2019 Calendar will donate part of the profits to QUAC (QLD Aids Council), and then the organisation will allocate the funds to men's mental health causes.