LADIES’ NIGHT: How you can check out the Sydney Hotshots

THE Sydney Hotshots are headed to the Gundy Pub for one night only.

The talented performers have designed their latest show with masks, sanitiser and a temperature check at the door following the COVID-19 regulations keeping everyone safe and sound.

The Sydney Hotshots have been hard at work putting together an exciting show.

With more than 20 years of touring experience, they have developed their show into a unforgettable ladies' night experience.

The show also promises interaction with the audience, including being brought up onto the stage.

Leading the show is Dave Hughes, who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas.

This show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal.

The event will be held at the Gundy Pub at Gundiah on December 5 from 7.30pm.

To find out more, call 4129 3182.