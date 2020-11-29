Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Sydney Hotshots are coming to the Gundy Pub on December 5.
The Sydney Hotshots are coming to the Gundy Pub on December 5.
Entertainment

LADIES’ NIGHT: How you can check out the Sydney Hotshots

Carlie Walker
29th Nov 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Sydney Hotshots are headed to the Gundy Pub for one night only.

The talented performers have designed their latest show with masks, sanitiser and a temperature check at the door following the COVID-19 regulations keeping everyone safe and sound.

The Sydney Hotshots have been hard at work putting together an exciting show.

With more than 20 years of touring experience, they have developed their show into a unforgettable ladies' night experience.

The show also promises interaction with the audience, including being brought up onto the stage.

Leading the show is Dave Hughes, who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas.

This show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal.

The event will be held at the Gundy Pub at Gundiah on December 5 from 7.30pm.

To find out more, call 4129 3182.

More Stories

fcentertainment gundy pub maryborough sydney hotshots
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Darth Vader actor dead at 85

    Darth Vader actor dead at 85
    • 29th Nov 2020 7:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        Premium Content Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

        News It comes as new visitors were banned from the island

        Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

        Premium Content Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

        News This year is shaping as one of Queensland’s worst on our roads.

        Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        Premium Content Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

        News Two of Fraser Island’s biggest tourist destinations remain on high alert as a...