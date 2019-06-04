Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE LADIES OF 4655: Behind the wheel of the Dunga Derby car will be Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres, Janelle Horne from Q Mulching, Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate and Mandy Johns from JPI Linings.
THE LADIES OF 4655: Behind the wheel of the Dunga Derby car will be Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres, Janelle Horne from Q Mulching, Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate and Mandy Johns from JPI Linings. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

Ladies of 4655 kick-start fundraising with Origin night

Kerrie Alexander
by
4th Jun 2019 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

A HERVEY Bay Dunga Derby team is hoping to kick some major fundraising goals at a State of Origin fundraising evening at the Beach House Hotel tomorrow night.

The Ladies of 4655 are calling on local footy supporters to come out in droves to watch Queensland go to war with NSW, while helping to raise funds for local charity Rally for a Cause.

The four-day Dunga Derby rally is the biggest annual fundraising event for the RFAC charity, which in the last five years has raised more than $750,000 to provide equipment and financial support to local families that have been affected by life-limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies.

Behind the wheel will be Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres, Janelle Horne from Q Mulching, Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate and Mandy Johns from JPI Linings.

"We have all raised our children in Hervey Bay and we feel very passionately about our local community and about helping families and individuals, who by unexpected circumstances need a little hand," Sue said.

"We have only been involved for the past two years and after attending our first rally, we really understood what it was all about," Sue said,

"Because we all have a much better understanding of where all the money raised ends up, this year we are wanting to step up, push harder and raise as much as we can ... you just never know what is around the corner."

As part of their fundraising efforts the ladies also held the highly successful Tuff Dunga earlier this year with the help of fellow teams the Katastrophy Wives and Ladies of Latitude.　

"We have also had a Easter Chocolate Raffle, The Hustle Movie afternoon and currently have on the go and an Authentic Sandman print from Port City Autos, silent auction and the State Of Origin evening."

 

This Authentic Sandman print from Port City Autos will go under the hammer at a silent auction hosted by The Ladies of 4655.
This Authentic Sandman print from Port City Autos will go under the hammer at a silent auction hosted by The Ladies of 4655. CONTRIBUTED

Any bids for the Sandman print can be private messaged to The Ladies of 4655 Facebook page.

Tickets to the State of Origin evening tomorrow night are $10 and includes half-time snacks. The night will kick off at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available at Bob's Tyres, Ray Edward Real Estate, Scotty's Mad about Meats and the Beach House Hotel.　

More Stories

Show More
dunga derby 2019 fccharity fccommunity fcwhaton rally for a cause state of origin 2019
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Submissions open for Fraser Coast Business & Tourism Awards

    premium_icon Submissions open for Fraser Coast Business & Tourism Awards

    News The 2019 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards have 25 categories and each entrant is eligible to nominate in a maximum of two categories.

    Hervey Bay workshop to give insight into writing

    premium_icon Hervey Bay workshop to give insight into writing

    News She holds qualifications in writing, history and library services.

    Federal Government 'needs electric vehicle strategy'

    premium_icon Federal Government 'needs electric vehicle strategy'

    News He urged the Federal Government to quickly get a strategy in place.

    How you can turn a plain green wall into something magical

    premium_icon How you can turn a plain green wall into something magical

    News Those who are keen can give manager Maree Hill a call.