Ladies of 4655 kick-start fundraising with Origin night

THE LADIES OF 4655: Behind the wheel of the Dunga Derby car will be Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres, Janelle Horne from Q Mulching, Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate and Mandy Johns from JPI Linings. CONTRIBUTED

A HERVEY Bay Dunga Derby team is hoping to kick some major fundraising goals at a State of Origin fundraising evening at the Beach House Hotel tomorrow night.

The Ladies of 4655 are calling on local footy supporters to come out in droves to watch Queensland go to war with NSW, while helping to raise funds for local charity Rally for a Cause.

The four-day Dunga Derby rally is the biggest annual fundraising event for the RFAC charity, which in the last five years has raised more than $750,000 to provide equipment and financial support to local families that have been affected by life-limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies.

Behind the wheel will be Narelle Wicks from Bob's Tyres, Janelle Horne from Q Mulching, Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate and Mandy Johns from JPI Linings.

"We have all raised our children in Hervey Bay and we feel very passionately about our local community and about helping families and individuals, who by unexpected circumstances need a little hand," Sue said.

"We have only been involved for the past two years and after attending our first rally, we really understood what it was all about," Sue said,

"Because we all have a much better understanding of where all the money raised ends up, this year we are wanting to step up, push harder and raise as much as we can ... you just never know what is around the corner."

As part of their fundraising efforts the ladies also held the highly successful Tuff Dunga earlier this year with the help of fellow teams the Katastrophy Wives and Ladies of Latitude.

"We have also had a Easter Chocolate Raffle, The Hustle Movie afternoon and currently have on the go and an Authentic Sandman print from Port City Autos, silent auction and the State Of Origin evening."

This Authentic Sandman print from Port City Autos will go under the hammer at a silent auction hosted by The Ladies of 4655. CONTRIBUTED

Any bids for the Sandman print can be private messaged to The Ladies of 4655 Facebook page.

Tickets to the State of Origin evening tomorrow night are $10 and includes half-time snacks. The night will kick off at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available at Bob's Tyres, Ray Edward Real Estate, Scotty's Mad about Meats and the Beach House Hotel.