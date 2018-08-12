Ladies of three generations bond over local catches

REGULARS: Hannetjie Venter from South Africa and Cecilia Rowley and Andrea Venter from Hervey Bay.

REGULARS: Hannetjie Venter from South Africa and Cecilia Rowley and Andrea Venter from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay Seafood Festival was the perfect opportunity for these three ladies to catch up while enjoying the best of Hervey Bay catches.

Andrea Venter, Cecilia Rowley, and Hannetjie Venter represent three generations of a family.

From prawns to mussels to calamari, they spent Sunday indulging in local produce.

By the time the Chronicle caught up with them, they had moved on to dessert and were enjoying a delicious plate of churros.

Ms Rowley and Ms Venter moved to Hervey Bay about 10 years ago and have been to every Hervey Bay Seafood Festival during their time living in our beautiful region.

"We come here for the food, the atmosphere, and just to relax," Ms Venter said.

"There's something new to try every year, it's always changing."

Ms Rowley's mother, Ms Venter, is currently visiting from South Africa.

And what better introduction to Hervey Bay than tasting some of our local delicacies.

"We have similar events back home but not with as many people," Ms Venter said.

"It's been a fantastic day."