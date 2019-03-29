Ladies stepping up to play for Bundy Bears

Hervey Bay Seagulls duo Kayla Baldwin (left) and Sophie O'Toole practice at a training session for the Bundaberg Rugby League women's representative team.

Hervey Bay Seagulls duo Kayla Baldwin (left) and Sophie O'Toole practice at a training session for the Bundaberg Rugby League women's representative team. Contributed

LEAGUE: "When we put on that jersey we want to play as family and bring culture back to the Bundy Bears”.

This year's Bundaberg Rugby League women's senior 47th Battalion side is not messing around this season.

The side is already training to prepare for the tournament that will be held on May 3 and 4 on the Sunshine Coast.

More than 30 players turned up to training last Sunday for the second session with more than 25 turning up for the first.

"We set up a couple of trials to start,” BRL women's coach Andrew Filo said.

"We didn't want to pick or name players so we asked those eligible to train to come.

"It's been unbelievable the response, we've had good numbers.”

Filo takes over the role this year after coaching Past Brothers to the past two Bundaberg Rugby League women's titles.

He quit his role at Brothers to take on the role and change the way the representative side has been playing.

"I didn't want to be biased by coaching both,” he said.

"I put a proposal to Mike Ireland (BRL chairman) about what we wanted to do.”

Filo said the focus was to prepare the side over two months to make sure the side was ready to go when it started.

Bundaberg hasn't been able to deliver at the previous two carnivals, losing all games.

Filo added the purpose of the early start was to get people together that wanted to play and wanted to win for the region.

"We want to look as a team, play as a team and have everyone supporting the BRL,” he said.

"It's what we want and what Ireland wants, he's helped us out a lot.”

Filo will now view the ladies in action this weekend in the first round of the BRL before starting to cut the squad.

A team of 19 plus one shadow player will compete with the ladies expected to train twice a week soon.

Team at the moment - Brothers - Simone Van Den Kieboom, Jacinta King, Sharna Curtis, Chloe Curtis, Nicole Curtis, Jazzman Melling, Stephanie Shearer, Kady Lange, Rose Sweeney, Jude Bust, Emma Collinson. The Waves - Christi Chapman, Courtney Douglas, Zara Johnson-Gamia, Shirleen Collis, Michelle Koch, Cassandra Koch. Hervey Bay - Aime Justice, Sophie O'Toole, Kayla Baldwin, Skye Houliston, Tiana Williams, Sarah Crumbin, Cindy Noffke, Chelsea Champney, Ebony Groom, Holly Blucher, Payge Talbot.