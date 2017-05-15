27°
Ladies Who Lunch to cook up a storm

Joshuah Buckle | 15th May 2017 8:00 PM
Fraser Coast's Ladies Who Lunch are hosting a special cooking class next week as part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
Fraser Coast's Ladies Who Lunch are hosting a special cooking class next week as part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea. Amber Macpherson

TWENTY-four locals have the opportunity to fine tune their culinary skills in support of a cancer free future this May.

For their ninth annual Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, the Fraser Coast's Ladies Who Lunch will host a cooking class lunch on Sunday, May 28, from 11am until 4pm at a private residence at Dundowran Beach.

Ladies Who Lunch member Teena Jacklin encouraged locals to help them whisk up support for the cause.

"Our group is made up of friends and family who all work in tourism,” she said.

"Each year we put together a different style fundraiser and my sisters who are excellent cooks do the catering.

"Everyone is affected by cancer is some way and taking part in Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a cause close to our hearts, as many family and friends have had the disease.

"We have a wonderful day planned this year, with a bus organised to pick everyone up and a three course luncheon.

"My sisters will act as instructors for the cooking class and everyone who attends will have an apron and chef hat.

"We have been collecting gorgeous vintage aprons from op shops, so everyone will have one to take home.

Tickets are $95 per person and include beverages and a bus ride.

To book, call Teena Jacklin on 07 4128 9888.

Ladies Who Lunch will join more than 5500 Queenslanders across the state in hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May or June, to help raise $2.6 million for Cancer Council Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said every cup counted in the fight against cancer.

"Supporting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is an easy, fun and delicious way that we can work together to help beat cancer and support those affected,” Ms McMillan said.

"From hosting or attending a morning tea, to donating or baking - everyone can play a part in making 2017 a success.”

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea date is May 25, but locals can hold events anytime throughout May or June.

To host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, or find out more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.　　

For more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

Topics:  australia's biggest morning tea fccommunity fraser coast ladies who lunch

