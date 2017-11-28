Menu
Lady Elliot Island to become refuge for marine life

Jodie Callcott
by

TWO Million dollars will go towards the protection and restoration of the southern Great Barrier Reef.

The initiative was announced November 22 from Lady Elliot Island after UK-based Australian philanthropist Stephen Fitzgerald donated $1 million which was matched by the State Government.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort was a big winner at the Queensland Tourism Awards taking home gold in The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism.
Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort managing director Peter Gash welcomed new funding to protect the southern Great Barrier Reef and said it recognised the hard work his team had already done.

"We couldn't more proud or more honoured to be a part of this amazing first step towards a conservation effort for the Great Barrier Reef," Mr Gash said.

"The Great Barrier Reef as we all know is a very special part of the world and we're very fortunate here in Australia to be the custodians and the stewards of this place."

 

The Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden said they were thrilled to receive this first round of funding.

"We know this program is about action, it's about a collaborative effort, it's about the Queensland Government, the Australian Government, traditional owners, conservationists, marine scientists all working together to save something that we're all very proud of," Ms Marsden said.

 

 

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden and State Environment Minister Steven Miles.
State Environment Minister Steven Miles said this was a fantastic success story.

"A partnership between the private sector, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the State Government through to both the environment department and national parks, as well as traditional owners are giving a real opportunity to avoid extinction to more than one turtle species," Mr Mile said.

"Lady Elliot... is an incredible refuge for so many different animals and we want to make it even better."

Lady Elliot Island is located at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, about 130km from Hervey Bay.

Visitors can only access the island via Seair Pacific, who provide daily flights from Hervey Bay Airport.

