Lady Gaga accused of stealing Shallow

LADY Gaga is being threatened with a multimillion-dollar legal case by an unknown songwriter who claims the melody of her Oscar-winning song Shallow from her hit movie A Star Is Born was stolen from a song he released in 2012.

The nine-time Grammy-winning artist has been hit with a legal threat by songwriter Steve Ronsen who claims just a few notes - specifically, a three-note progression - in Shallow is based on his song Almost which appeared to have fewer than 300 streams on SoundCloud at the time of writing.

The three notes - G, A, B - correspond to the Shallow chorus lyrics, "I'm falling" and "longing for change".

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

Ronsen and his lawyer Mark D. Shirian are asking for "millions and millions" of dollars in a settlement, we're told, while threatening to go public with their claims, in a move that Gaga's team is branding as a "brazen shakedown".

Gaga, 33, has hired NYC power lawyer Orin Snyder, who says the superstar will not back down.

Snyder said: "Mr Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong.

"I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such (claims). Should Mr. Shirian proceed with this case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail."

While Ronsen claims he originally wrote the three-note progression that appears in Shallow, Gaga's legal team point out that - while his song sounds nothing like Shallow - this progression is common and can be heard in musical pieces dating back centuries. It can also be heard on Kansas' track Dust In The Wind, released in 1978.

Almost songwriter Ronsen appears to be a prolific working musician who had a solo album released in 2012, and now is the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for a touring Nashville band. He could not immediately be reached.

When contacted by Page Six, Ronsen's lawyer Shirian declined to discuss the legal threat against Gaga, except to say, "Who told you about that? I have no comment."

Shallow was recorded by Gaga and Bradley Cooper, released in 2018 as the lead single from the soundtrack of their movie from the same year, A Star Is Born, and became the foundation of the film's deep love story.

It was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson - the successful producer also known for Uptown Funk, no relation to Ronsen - Dirty Pretty Things member Anthony Rossomando and Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt, who have described how Gaga first played the melody to them in a studio two years prior, in 2016.

Gaga told the LA Times, "When I wrote that song with Mark and Anthony and Andrew, it was different from any other experience I've had writing a song.

"There was a grave nature to the room. I was at the piano, the guys each had a guitar in their hands and we started coming up with lyrics and talking to each other. That's really what the song is. It's a conversation between a man and a woman. But we didn't know that when we started."

Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Lady Gaga accept the Music (Original Song) award for Shallow during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

"It's a song that gives you wings to fly," Gaga added, discussing how it appears in the movie: First, in the late-night courtship scene between her aspiring singer character Ally and Cooper's country-rock superstar character Jackson, and then again when Jackson invites Ally on stage to sing it at the Greek Theatre.

"It's a song that essentially inspires both of them to be fearless in different ways. For him, fearless in love; for her, fearless in not just only love, but her ability to share that part of her that's a songwriter, the part of her that doesn't feel comfortable singing her song.

"I mean, this girl has completely given up. She's completely depressed. She doesn't think she has what it takes. And then she meets this superstar, and he believes in her, and she's overwhelmed by that belief. That's what drives her out there. And I think that's what people are connecting to when they watch it."

Cooper and Gaga performed Shallow at the Oscars, where it won Best Original Song, having already won a Golden Globe. The song also garnered two Grammy Awards.

Shallow has been streamed around 200 million times in the US and became the longest-running number-one song in the US by a female lead.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission