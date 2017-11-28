Lady Mary winds up on city walls

Brisbane artist Nigel Nigel Zschech was commissioned by the Maryborough Mural Project committee to airbrush the Our World mural onto the Telstra building near Queens Park.

BRISBANE artist, Nigel Zschech, has returned to the Heritage City to complete his fourth Maryborough Mural Project mural on the Telstra building facing Queens Park.

The air-brush teacher said it had been amazing to paint Maryborough's history.

The Our World mural symbolizes the link between Lady Mary Fitzroy and the naming of our River and City.

The Mary River was originally called Mooraboocoola by the region's first people.

First Settlers called it the Wide Bay River.

In September 1847 Governor Charles Fitzroy formally named the river in honour of his wife, Lady Mary Fitzroy who was killed in a carriage accident at Parramatta in December 1847.

Saddened and upset at her death, he also directed that the name of our original Wide Bay Village be changed to Maryborough.

"We love this modern design. Artist Nigel Zschech, who painted the Rotary Mural in Adelaide Street, Comet Man Mural, and the Brewer Mural also painted this mural," MMP co-founder Deb Hannam said.

"This is one of our largest murals and it required considerable skill to make sure the image could be viewed from a number of different angles both in the park and on the river - there were a few obstacles, like lights and electrical lines."

Nigel said the project committee gave him a rough idea of what they wanted.

"I did a design using the computer - manipulated a whole heap of photos together - blended them all together and knowing what I can do with an airbrush - this is how I created the design," he said.

"Painting this history has brought up stuff I never knew - and I will be happy to come again if MMP want me."

The MMP is exceedingly grateful to Telstra for allowing us to paint the image on its wall."

"This is the first mural where the artist commission has been paid for by the Maryborough Mural Project Charity," Elizabeth Lowrie another co-founder of the charity said.

"MMP are financing the mural from the small amount of funds we raised at the Peace Cake Ball.

"Our cash donations are primarily used to pay artist commissions - the community can assist us to paint more murals by making cash donations to the Charity through the Bank of Qld Maryborough. BSB 124080 ACC 124080 Account name is The Maryborough Mural Project.

"Our charity is committed to revitalizing the Maryborough CBD through art. It has already completed 16 Murals in Maryborough's CBD and is on track to complete its 20 plus by early next year.

"We have received overwhelming support from Earls Paints and Handy Hire who have provided paint and safety equipment gratis for most of our murals, we are exceedingly grateful for their significant contribution to our Project.

"We hope the Maryborough community will return their generosity by good patronage to these shops."