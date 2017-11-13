Lama Choedak's guide to enjoy a balanced life

BUDDHIST BLESSING: Lama Choedak will return to Hervey Bay later this month.

BUDDHIST BLESSING: Lama Choedak will return to Hervey Bay later this month. Alistair Brightman

PADMA Buddhist Centre will welcome Lama Choedak back to Hervey Bay this month, when he arrives to speak on How To Balance Life, Enjoyment And Spirituality.

The centre's Harry Threfall said they were pleased to announce another visit by Lama Choedak for a public talk and weekend of teachings.

"Lama Choedak Rinpoche is the Spiritual Director of the Padma Buddhist Centre, which he established in Hervey Bay in 1997," Mr Threlfall said.

"He is one of the few Tibetan Meditation Masters living in Australia.

"With 12 years of vigorous monastic training and almost 30 years of teaching in the west, Lama Choedak has a special interest in making traditional Buddhist teachings more accessible to westerners."

Mr Threfall said Lama Choedak would present How To Balance Life, Enjoyment And Spirituality at the Urangan Community Centre in Elizabeth St, Urangan on Friday, November 24, from 7pm.

Cost is $12 for adults and $10 for members and concessions.

Followed by his teaching The Wheel of Life and it's Significance in Buddhism on Saturday, November 25 and Soor Practice : How to Help the Dying and the Deceased on Sunday, November 26.

Cost for the weekend is $120 or $110 for members and concessions.

Daily costs are $70 or $60 for members and concessions.

For bookings or more information, phone Harry on 0417940121 or Linda on 0427169489 or email info@padma.org.au.