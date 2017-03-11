Lance challenges business people to join his shave quest

HAIR TODAY: TESS CEO Lance Stone will colour and shave for this year's World Greatest Shave.

TO SUPPORT the battle against blood cancer, Maryborough's Lance Stone will shave both his head and his beard for the World's Greatest Shave.

The Fraser Coast Training Employment Support Service CEO said a close- friend was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"She is one of the most beautiful people I know,” he said.

"I am inspired by her strength and her peaceful approach to her journey.

"We need to invest in finding cures - funny how we find the money to buy bullets and guns but no money for research.”

Lance has decided to do his part in helping to beat blood cancer by taking part in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

"For me, underpinned by a lot of things, cancer touches us all - either directly or indirectly,” he said.

"We have some former staff and volunteers who are undergoing cancer treatments.

"I lost a friend about 18 months ago - she was only 52 years old - to lung cancer and she never smoked in her life.

"We were kids growing up - it broke my heart.

"Just last December a friend of mine found something spongy and unusual on her breast, went in for a check up on the Monday and on the Thursday had a mastectomy.”

Lance said that and more had resonated with him to do a little bit more to raise awareness.

"I would love to challenge some of our business people to join me in raising awareness, colour or shave their heads and help raise more funds,” he said.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate.”

He has not yet picked a date to shave and colour his hair. To donate online go to secure.leukaemiafoundation. org.au/registrant/ FundraisingPage.aspx? RegistrationID =660093.

YOUR SUPPORT

The Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave is held from March 16-19.

You can shave, colour or wax the hair on your head, chest or face, supported all the way by proud family, friends, colleagues and classmates.

Blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia, claiming more lives than breast cancer or melanoma. And every day another 35 people will be diagnosed.

Leukaemia,lymphoma and myeloma are types of blood cancer.

Sponsorship money will provide emotional and practical support to families facing blood cancer and fund vital research that will mean more people survive, while improving their quality of life.

For more information go to worldsgreatestshave.com.