Land disputes continue but motor complex to move ahead

AFTER numerous land tenure setbacks, the next stage of an ambitious sports complex for the Wide Bay is starting to take shape.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has given the committee the green light to proceed with stage two of the complex under the proviso it is funded through grants and sponsorships.

But the State Government is yet to inform the committee of its position, with the project still wrapped in red tape over land tenure agreements.

Stage two of the $30 million motor sports complex is understood to involve the construction of a drag strip.

The council has written to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, urging Minister Anthony Lynham to make a decision on the complex's future.

The move comes as a relief to Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood, who said the committee was still battling the same development roadblocks more than a year later.

"There's a clear demand for it, out of 4200 respondents in our survey we had 96 per cent say they were in favour of the complex going ahead,” Mr Collingwood said.

"The community interest is still there but the red tape is driving everyone crazy.”

Mr Collingwood said he wanted to see the State Government provide clear legal definitions on the use of the land to allow the committee to keep progressing with the motor complex.

Numerous meetings through 2018 between the committee, council and State Government identified a pathway forward but Mr Collingwood said the tenure issues were still not resolved.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he backed the project "100 per cent” but said it had to meet the lease requirements outlined by the department.

Stage one of the complex involved the construction of a khanacross off-road racing facility.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy said they would be seeking further clarification over the development proposal.

"The current trustee lease between the WBMC and Fraser Coast Regional Council permits the recreation reserve to be used for outdoor motor sport and recreation activities conducted on a not-for-profit basis,” the spokeswoman said.