Land owner's fight to save property from Inland Rail

PROPERTY PUSHBACK: Jim Barrow and his family's property would be bisected by the Inland Rail at Peak Crossing. Rob Williams

A PEAK CROSSING family would have their property bisected, if the current proposal for the Inland Rail corridor goes ahead.

Jim Barrow and his wife Maureen vow to fight the project with all they have to save their land.

Mr Barrow said if the project does go ahead, they would lose access to their property.

"That's unless we fight with every penny we've got to stop them," he said.

"We don't want to sell any of it.

"This is Maureen's inheritance. Her family goes back to 1864. The original land holding is still in her family down on Noonans Rd."

Mr Barrow said the Australian Rail Track Corporation had failed to get the word out about submissions for an inquiry into the project.

Last month, the Senate moved that the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee conduct an inquiry into the management of the Inland Rail project by the ARTC and the Commonwealth Government.

Mr Barrow said he wasn't made aware of any calls for submissions.

"Why is the ARTC not telling me? Why is the Community Consultative Committee not telling me?

"The ARTC is the government body, it's building the rail, why don't they have to deal directly with the affected land holders?

"We've never been contacted by the Community Consultative Committee, not from day one.

Mr Barrow wants his neighbours and others in the community to make a submission.

"We've been in limbo since 2007. Numerous people are in the same situation. They need to let this inquiry know that," he said.

"The important thing is to let people know that the opportunity is now, and there's a short time frame; we've only got until November 8 to do it.

"I might even lobby the committee in our submission to extend the deadline, because nobody knows."

In a statement, the ARTC said recently those who attended the Lockyer Valley Community Consultative Committee meeting were advised by Inland Rail staff of the inquiry and how and when submissions should be made.

In March, the Inland Rail Gowrie to Kagaru Public Private Partnership project called for expressions of interest.

The G2K PPP requires the private sector to design, build, finance and maintain that section of Inland Rail.

Mr Barrow said the corridor runs through parcels of land with unexploded ordnance potential and potential investors should be informed about that.

"It can be up to 3m deep in this area," he said.

Submisisons for inquiry

THE Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee has committed to undertake an inquiry into the Inland Rail project. It is a parliamentary process with a report due September 2020.

In a statement, the ARTC said The Inland Rail project is essential for Australia to meet its future freight and population challenge and ARTC welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Parliamentary Inquiry.

Work on the Inland Rail project continues as planned.

The inquiry and report will include particular references to financial arrangements of the project, route planning and selection processes, connections with other freight infrastructure, including ports and intermodal hubs, and more.

The committee wants people to send in their opinions and proposals in writing.

More information, including how to make submissions, can be found by searching Inland Rail on the Australian Parliament website www.aph.gov.au