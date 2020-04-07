Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Land tax relief for struggling landlords

by Frank Chung
7th Apr 2020 2:17 PM

 

Landlords who support tenants in financial distress because of coronavirus will be offered land tax relief.

The national cabinet - comprising the prime minister and premiers - is meeting on Tuesday to finalise a rental code of conduct to be legislated across all states and territories.

Political leaders largely agree with the strategy, but industry figures have proved much harder to convince.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said there were a range of competing interests at play.

coronaviruspromo

"Depending on whether you are the landlord or the tenant, your interests are obviously not necessarily aligned," he told Sky News.

 

"We would say they should be in this context, and there should be scope for landlords and tenants to work through these issues with each other constructively, given the circumstances. That's sometimes easier said than done."

Senator Cormann said the code of conduct would include scope for landlords who "do the right thing" during the COVID-19 crisis to receive land tax relief or deferral.

"We are trying to do our bit, providing the right incentives along the way," the minister said.

"But we do also expect that landlords will do the right thing in relation to those tenants who are in financial distress."

The prime minister has already announced a six-month moratorium on evictions for people in financial distress and hardship.

The tenants' union has argued governments need to step in to facilitate rent relief.

- Daniel McCulloch, AAP

More Stories

ato coronavirus editors picks landlords land tax rent scott morrison tax relief tenants
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        premium_icon $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        News Maryborough Hospital upgrades are finally complete as part of a $14 million upgrade.

        Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

        premium_icon Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

        News Childcare workers are still looking after kids during the pandemic

        Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        premium_icon Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        News The recently refurbished Maaroom turn-off has been ruined by car hoons.

        Drive-by birthday party helps Bay boy celebrate turning 5

        premium_icon Drive-by birthday party helps Bay boy celebrate turning 5

        News People turned up in droves to make his birthday special