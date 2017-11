THE offender broke through a locked window, grabbed a set of keys and took off in a red Toyota Landcruiser while the victim was watching television.

The owner of the landcruiser chased the offender on foot for a short time before calling police.

A wallet was also stolen.

Police said the offender managed to climb through a side window and left through the front door.

The dual cab with registration 296 WRE was parked in the driveway when it was stolen.