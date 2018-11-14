Menu
DOMINANT: Andrew Landenberger (71) in prime position at the start of the Classic race.
Sport

Landenberger, Ashby, take unassailable leads into final day

Matthew McInerney
by
14th Nov 2018 4:21 PM

SAILING: Nothing will stop heavyweight Australian icons Andrew Landenberger and Glenn Ashby when the A-Class Catamaran Australian Championships end on Thursday.

Landenberger, the 1996 Olympic silver medallist in the Tornado class alongside Mitch Booth, and America's Cup-winning skipper Ashby are ahead in the classic and open classes respectively.

They hold unassailable leads in their divisions.

 

Scott Anderson has finished second in every Classics race to date, while Ashby's three wins in four races puts him well ahead of his rivals.

The national title's final races are on Thursday, with the Sail Hervey Bay A-Cat World Championships to start Sunday.

Both men are using the national title as a training session for the worlds, where Ashby, a 10-time national champion who will add No.11 after Thursday's event, is chasing his 10th world title.

Ashby is also currently the skipper of 2017 America's Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand.

america's cup andrew landenberger fcsailing glenn ashby sail hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

