DOMINANT: Grafton's Andrew Landenberger has continued his superb form at the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships this week. After dominating the national titles last week, Landenberger holds a commanding lead after six races.
DOMINANT: Grafton's Andrew Landenberger has continued his superb form at the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships this week. After dominating the national titles last week, Landenberger holds a commanding lead after six races.
Sport

Landenberger maintains a healthy lead in the Classics

Matthew McInerney
Cody Fox
by and
20th Nov 2018 4:26 PM
SAILING: Former Olympic silver medal winner Andrew Landenberger is just a few more strong performances from claiming a Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championship.

The veteran, from Grafton on the New South Wales north coast, holds a commanding seven-point lead in the classics division after six races.

He has won five of the six classics races to date this week, and is well clear of second-placed Scott Anderson.

It is a similar tale to their bout at last week's A-Cat Australian Championship.

Landenberger won seven of the nine Australian title races, with Anderson second in all but one - race seven, in which he beat Landenberger to the finish line.

Anderson has finished on the podium in five races, while Graeme Parker's fourth race win and podiums in races five and six has him in third.

Local sailor Paul Neeskens started the world titles in top form. He secured fourth and fifth-placed finishes in the first two races against high-quality opposition.

America's Cup-winning skipper Glenn Ashby has maintained his place atop the opens pecking order thanks to wins in three of the six races so far.

 

PODIUM: Mischa Heemskerk from the Netherlands is currently second.
PODIUM: Mischa Heemskerk from the Netherlands is currently second.

Dutch sailor Mischa Heemskerk is just five points behind, and will be out to repeat his race six win when the world titles resume today.

Heemskerk will require wins and hope for slower pace from Ashby if he is to threaten the title. Blair Tuke is third a further six points behind.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

