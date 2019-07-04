LANDFILL CHANGES: How the waste levy impacts your hip pocket

CHANGES are being made at the council's Maryborough Landfill to help people sort their loads and cut the cost of waste disposal.

As the State Government's new waste levy comes into effect this week, residents can now go through the recycling tunnel at the Saltwater Creek Rd landfill site to drop off recyclable items.

Councillor Anne Maddern said residents and businesses alike needed to take steps to recycle as much as possible and reduce the impact of the new levy.

Councillor Anne Maddern at the Maryborough Landfill outlining the changes to the tip process due to the State Government's waste levy. Contributed

"If you sort your load and everything can be recycled, then you will not be charged," Cr Maddern said.

"If all you are left with after dropping off your recycling can fit into a 240L wheelie bin, you will be charged the minimum disposal fee of $5.

"If you don't sort your load or have more than a wheelie bin full of waste you will be charged. The fees range from $17 for a trailer-load or $17.50 for a ute-load.

"Waste will now be unloaded into a pit just past the weigh bridge. Around the pit area will be more recycling bins for people to use as they unload.

"All waste that is disposed of to landfill will need to be weighed."

A large resource recovery area has been set up at the Maryborough Landfill to maximise recycling opportunities.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will continue to recover green waste, clean timber, metals and clean fill.

The council has increased the area to store and sort builders' waste to recover more material and cut the amount going to landfill.

Cr Maddern said the new resource recovery area should be finished at the end of the month, weather permitting.

No changes to traffic flow are expected at the Nikenbah Transfer Station.