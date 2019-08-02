Landlord fined for outburst against Torbanlea tenant

A LANDLORD, who confronted a tenant about missing rent, has learned not to take matters into his own hands.

Scott Oliver Cullen, 51, took a club along to the home visit on June 29.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Cullen phoned Policelink and asked for their help to evict his tenant.

Police told Cullen it was not within their jurisdiction.

Despite this, Cullen went to the Torbanlea property.

He smashed the front door off its hinges, walked inside and told the tenant to leave.

Cullen pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent to break.

He was convicted and fined $400.