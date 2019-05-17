Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Rugby League

Landmark ruling: De Belin barred from NRL return

by Michael Carayannis
17th May 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jack de Belin's rugby league career is in tatters after the federal court ruled in favour of the NRL in a landmark case backing the game's no-fault standdown policy.

De Belin lost his federal court hearing today after judge Melissa Perry handed down her ruling.

The decision means the State of Origin representative won't play again until his court charge of aggravated sexual assault in company is finalised. That could be a year long process.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty.

editors picks jack de belin nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    premium_icon Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    News Hinkler and Wide Bay's incumbent Nationals MPs have denied living outside of Fraser Coast affects their representation of the region's townships

    HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    premium_icon HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    News Anning's Hinkler candidate took an anti-PC stance

    LABOR: How your candidates answered the tough questions

    premium_icon LABOR: How your candidates answered the tough questions

    News Labor had made 'small promises' in other parts of the electorate.

    ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre

    Politics All the polling stations open in Hinkler and Wide Bay tomorrow.