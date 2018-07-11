Menu
Crime

Landscaper busted with bucket-load of marijuana

Annie Perets
by
11th Jul 2018 9:06 AM
A LANDSCAPER was busted with a bucket-load of marijuana after his Aldershot home was searched by police.

A white bucket holding a clip seal bag containing 173.3g of the drug was found in Dean James Goodwin's walk-in wardrobe.   

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the possessing the drug and also for possessing a water pipe.   

The court heard another bucket containing $3770 of cash was also located during the search on the morning of June 6, but Goodwin explained to police it was money he had earned from his landscaping business.  

Defence lawyer Rebecca Shaw said the father-of-one began smoking marijuana "many years ago" to cope with difficult life events, only ever using the drug "recreationally".   

She said he had ceased smoking marijuana since being prescribed medication to cope with anxiety and depression.

Goodwin worked as a supervisor with Queensland Rail before becoming self-employed.  

He was fined $1500.   A conviction was recorded.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

