Landy, Ashby, a day from being crowned after race day canned

Beach erosion at Torquay - sailors in the World "A" Class Championships take a look at the ramp to the beach that has been washed away. Alistair Brightman

SAILING: Wild winds have forced the postponement of a second straight day of the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships.

The wind and rough seas lashed the coast for much of yesterday morning, and was enough to wipe out about half a metre of the boat ramp competitors use to enter the bay.

With one race day left, opens leader Glenn Ashby and classics leader Andrew Landenberger appear to have unassailable leads.

The duo hold five and seven point leads after six races, and would need a miracle to lost their grip on another world championship.