Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics have raced a person to hospital after a rollover at Coolum Beach.
News

Lanes blocked, traffic banked after Coast rollover

Matty Holdsworth
7th Sep 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON is being treated rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover which has traffic banked up along a major Coolum Beach intersection.

Paramedics are on scene at Yandina Coolum Road and Arcoona Road after responding at 8.49am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the person sustained chest injuries and a fractured ankle in the crash.

They have been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Traffic reports that all lanes are affected and all directions towards Coolum.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

coolum coolum beach crash qas sunshine coast traffic yandina coolum road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    News Maryborough's train-manufacturing workforce could be on track to secure one of the State Government's most high-profile contracts

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    premium_icon WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    News A strong wind warning is currently in place

    BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

    BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

    News The ban will now be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday night.