Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
News

Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

22nd Apr 2021 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

 

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.
A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

 

More to come

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

brisbane bruce highway crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Want it sold’: Local MP on abandoned M’boro TAFE

        Premium Content ‘Want it sold’: Local MP on abandoned M’boro TAFE

        News Seven years on the Maryborough campus us still empty. Now, there’s finally some movement on what building could become.

        Big names swapping city concert crowds for Fraser fans

        Premium Content Big names swapping city concert crowds for Fraser fans

        News Fewer restrictions and Covid-free communities are luring big names to the Coast.

        REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage

        Premium Content REVEALED: Move that could help Coast’s dire rental shortage

        News The Fraser Coast has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in Queensland.

        JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

        Premium Content JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

        News Hundreds of people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Hervey Bay and...