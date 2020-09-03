Langer Cup’s hottest unsigned NRL talent revealed

Keebra Park State High School rugby league star Klese Haas remains unsigned by NRL clubs - but that may change soon following his dynamic showing for his school in last night's Langer Cup semi-finals.

Haas, whose brother Payne is a Brisbane Broncos star and New South Wales representative, again impressed in helping Keebra Park SHS stormed into next Wednesday's grand final against Palm Beach Currumbin.

The all-Gold Coast decider will be livestreamed at on this website.

Haas was one of the stars in Keebra Park's 32-4 victory over a young Wavell SHS school outfit.

Keebra Park’s Klese Haas in action last night.(Image/Josh Woning)

Playing right centre, he scored a magnificent try and was a constant handful carrying the football.

Unlikely his huling brother Payne, Klese Haas is a leaner edge forward but has the pace, mobility and strength to easily handle the No. 4 jersey which he wore with distinction last night.

While NRL clubs more to shore up the best of the schoolboy talent, Haas remains unsigned although there are sure to be no shortage of potential suitors following last night's effort.

Haas did, however, tarnish his performance with involvement in a sideline skirmish that left his coach Glen Campbell fuming as he pulled Haas from the field and laid the law down to him on the Langlands Park sideline.

Haas was not the only player caught up in the sideline wrestling match and while coach Campbell did not single out any particular player for his involvement, he publicity stated his anger about his players being involved.

Wavell State High v Keebra Park State High skirmish. (Image/Josh Woning)

"The late stuff, the crap on the sideline I was not happy about and we will be talking about that. We don't need those moments. We are here to play football,'' Campbell, whose long run of success at Keebra Park will continue following his team's entry into next week's decider.

Asked can his team repeat last night's dazzling performance, Campbell said: "We are not coming here to run second.''

Campbell said his team's outstanding performance had been "coming".

"We've seen through our season that we've played some very good football for short periods and then we drifted away.

"We have plenty of points in us and if we defend well … the plan is to do that again.''

Payne Haas' little brother Klese Haas. Pics Adam Head

In the late game, PBC beat Ipswich SHS 34-6 with the performance of halves Ryan Rivett and Tom Weaver proving decisive.

But the win was much harder to achieve than the score indicates.

"They (Weaver and Rivett) were really good our halves'' said PBC coach Brad Davis.

"But that came on the back of a lot of hard work.

"Ipswich really challenged us, they were really physical in defence and they were running really hard.

"For us it took a lot of effort on effort to really get on top of them.

"Having said that, what a preparation, a good, tough finals win.''

Originally published as Langer Cup's hottest unsigned NRL talent revealed