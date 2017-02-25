Lap of luxury for Maryborough refuge cats

LEFT: RDT Angels (from left) Lola, Pauline, (back) Neil, Kay, Eleni and Jackie hand over 40 kitty litter trays to Margaret Bonnick (third from left) for the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge.

RDT ANGELS have answered the call of Margaret Bonnick who submitted a letter asking for 40 kitty litter trays for the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge.

Angels founder Eleni Hill said Margaret's request was submitted to the group and accepted.

"We were able to purchase the sieved litter trays with scoops - a lap of luxury for the cats,” she said.

"Last year the RDT Angels were able to source sponsorship from Dulux to paint inside and outside the refuge.”

The angels have also given a pledge of an annual $50 donation to the Rainbow Prince Fund.

"This is a surgery fund for injured animals,” Eleni

said.

"We honour the hard work of Jackie Nystrom and all those who have fundraised for the cause.”

Eleni said the RDT Angels Incorporated was now a registered charity.

"Thank you to all the people who have helped us achieve our goal.”

Every second Thursday (from February 23) the RDT Angels hold a sausage sizzle at Bunnings, Ferry St, Maryborough from 9am-4pm.