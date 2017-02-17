Large Bay fish species hook unsuspecting anglers

ANGLERS across the Fraser Coast kept to the rivers, creeks and estuaries this week to keep out of those strong winds.

And with the fish on the bite, they were not disappointed.

Let's take a look at the report.

Ned with a bludger trevally caught off Platypus Bay ANDREW CHORLEY

The Burrum River was high on the hit list this week, with barramundi, threadfin salmon and mangrove jack taken on suspending lures, soft plastic's and live baits around rock ledges and snags, and quality flathead, bream and whiting out on the sand flats.

Buxton has also been performing well with reports of mangrove jack, estuary cod and grunter and a few quality silver bream landed in the Isis River.

Sharon caught dinner for everyone a couple of weeks ago. Her Salmon weighed in at 4.03kg.

Large barramundi and jew are in numbers hanging around the jetty at Kingfisher Bay.

Landing them however, has proven a little more difficult with fish well in excess of a metre, catching anglers off-guard and tangling them around the pontoons before busting them off.

The Mary River continues to offer fishos both protection from the wind and quality fishing with threadfin salmon, barramundi, being caught and a few prawns and mud crabs throughout the river system plus quality grunter, silver bream, flathead and whiting between Beaver Rock and River Heads.

A few die-hard fishos snuck out from Maaroom and sought protection from the estuary systems in order to catch large flathead, summer whiting, mangrove jack and a few quality mud crabs.

The mouth of Tuan Creek has seen some quality flathead while there have been reports of mangrove jack, silver bream and mud crabs further up the creek.

Boonooroo, Poona and Swan Creeks are all fishing well with reports of mangrove jack, flathead, estuary cod and whiting and the prawns have also moved in with the average size between 3 and 4 inches.