Large crack in M'boro rail bridge causes concern

A LARGE crack in the side of a rail bridge in Maryborough has sparked concern from passersby, but Queensland Rail said the bridge is no in danger of falling.



"The Rocky Street rail bridge in Maryborough is part of the Maryborough to Maryborough West railway system, which opened in the 1880s and is still open to rail traffic," Queensland Rail Chief Executive Officer Nick Easy said.



"Its main use today is to service EDI Downer, who carry out maintenance and refurbishment of locomotives.



"Our qualified bridge inspectors inspect this bridge at least every 12 months, with the last inspection carried out in September.



"We are aware of the crack in the concrete, which first appeared more than five years ago.



"It has not worsened during this time and our engineers have assessed that it does not present a risk to the integrity of the bridge.



"The community can be reassured that the bridge is safe and we will continue to monitor its condition," he said.

