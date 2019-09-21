Menu
Brisbane Roar first training session at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct - goalie Macklin Freke and Brad Inman.
News

Large crowd expected for Roar v Wide Bay pre-season trial

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
21st Sep 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: Fraser Coast Regional Council is prepared for a huge crowd at this afternoon's match between Brisbane Roar and Wide Bay Select.

By Thursday morning, more than 2800 people had registered interest in attending the event.

It is a free event and tickets are not required to attend.

Infrastructure, including portable grandstands and a public address system, have been installed to assist in creating the best experience for patrons.

Eleven food vendors will be on-site to assist the Football Hervey Bay canteen cater for the large crowd. Parking will be available at the Nikenbah site however the internal road at the Sports Precinct is closed to allow for pedestrian traffic.

Councillor Stuart Taylor believes it is a great opportunity for the Wide Bay community to view top-class football action on their doorstep.

Action starts at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct from 10.30am with a Roar Team Members meet-and-greet.

Junior matches featuring Bundaberg and Fraser Coast teams start from 12.40pm, including under-10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16 age groups.

The Brisbane Roar match is scheduled for a 5pm kick-off.

Junior players will form a guard of honour for both teams prior to the start of the match.

An exhibition match featuring under-10 players will be held at half-time of the Roar and Wide Bay Select match.

brisbane roar brisbane roar fraser coast select fc sport frser coast sports precinct local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

